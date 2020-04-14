|
Loulie Dunn Driggers
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Loulie Dunn Driggers, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Loulie was born in Columbus, GA but lived in Augusta for many years. She was a long-time member of Christ Church Presbyterian and worked for Duffie Construction Company. Loulie loved to play bridge, enjoyed all sports and was an avid UGA fan.
Family members include her son: Lee I. Driggers (Margaret Anne); daughter: Nancy D. Granade (Charles); grandchildren: Jeffrey Granade, Jeremy Granade (Becky), Joel Granade (Whitney), Brian Driggers (Erin), and John Granade (Angela); great grandchildren: Payton Prather (Joshua), Cadle Roker (Alex), Jacob Granade, Hudson Granade, Hayes Granade, Mason Granade, Jace Granade, Griffin Granade, Gavin Granade, and Nolan Granade; great-great granddaughter: Ayva Roker; sister: Betty Logan (Sonny); and brother: Henry Dunn (Sara). She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dimon I. Driggers.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Christ Church Presbyterian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Dr., Evans, GA 30809 or Lakemont Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 3111 West Rd., Augusta, GA 30907.
