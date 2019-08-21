|
|
Mrs. Louree Quiller
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Louree L. Quiller entered into rest on Friday August 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Transforming Lives Bible Church with Minister Tammie Sullivan officiating. Interment will be at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughters, Faye A. Davis, Patricia(Maurice) Quiller-Hayes and LaTonya (Clarence) Smalley; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, sisters, Willie Mae Luke, Naomi Williams, Londell(Gerald)Tate; brothers, Joseph(Barbara)Luke, Jessie Luke and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019