Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Louree Quiller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Transforming Lives Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louree Quiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louree Quiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louree Quiller Obituary
Mrs. Louree Quiller
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Louree L. Quiller entered into rest on Friday August 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Transforming Lives Bible Church with Minister Tammie Sullivan officiating. Interment will be at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughters, Faye A. Davis, Patricia(Maurice) Quiller-Hayes and LaTonya (Clarence) Smalley; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, sisters, Willie Mae Luke, Naomi Williams, Londell(Gerald)Tate; brothers, Joseph(Barbara)Luke, Jessie Luke and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now