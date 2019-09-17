|
LTC James Richard Childs
Harlem, GA—Entered into rest September 14th at University Hospital. LTC James R. Childs (Ret), "Rick" was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1944. Rick was married 48 years to the love of his life, Norma Dillard Childs. He was the son of the late James T. Childs and the late Elgie Deane Childs. Rick's greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Patricia Lyda Woods (Clyde) of Oneonta, AL, his brother, Gene C. Childs, Houston, Texas, his brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Dillard Sr, Augusta, and his best buddy Roy D. "Butch" Dinkins, Leah. He is also survived by his much cherished nieces and nephews, Tracy Boyd (Reece), Ken Dillard, Jr. (Jennifer), Jennifer Childs, Kim Mason (Bob), Doug Dillard (Karen), Cindy Chasteen, Sherrie Boozer, Cody Dillard, Kelly Conway, Julie Slaughter (Charlie), Carrie Carney (Chad), A.J Woods (Briana), and Neil Huff (Katherine) as well as many great nephews and nieces.
Rick was a patriot who loved this country and who proudly served and retired from the U.S. Army. He then went on to be the Commercial/Fleet Manager at Bobby Jones Ford where he had the privilege to work with many of the business leaders of the community. During his military career he was the recipient of numerous awards to include the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Gold Star, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, along with numerous other medals, citations and campaign badges. Rick enjoyed his beloved Appaloosas horses. He was the recent president of the Palmetto Appaloosa Club. Rick loved the Lord and studied His Word. Even though his final degree was an MBA, his first major was Religious Studies. He held a membership at Lewis Memorial United Methodist church and attended Martinez United Methodist church.
A service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM with full military honors in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martinez United Methodist Church, Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, St. Jude's Hospital for Children or .
