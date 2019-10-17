|
Luanne Cole
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mrs. Luanna Bosler Cole, 95, loving wife of the late Alfred Thomas Cole.
Mrs. Cole was a dedicated volunteer at St. Joseph/Trinity Hospital. She was actively involved as a Pink Lady; arranging flowers for the gift shop and assisting in dismissal. Mrs. Cole was also treasurer for Auxillary. She was a longtime member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.
Family members include her son: Robert Thomas Cole (Eileen); daughter: Susan Cole Flake; grandchildren: Melissa Curtis (Mike), Claire Garbera (TJ), Robert Cole Jr., Timothy Cole, William Cole, Mary Pineda (Jose), Kathy Cole, Richard Flake III (Amanda), Caroline Flake, Elizabeth Flake, and Patrick Flake; seven great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her son: Alfred John Cole and her son in law: Richard Flake Jr.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth Young and the wonderful caretakers: Juanita Dunbar, Barbara Walton, Nancy Cratic, Deanne Seigler, and Paul Smith from Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Fr. Mark Ross officiating. Inurnment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church: 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service.
