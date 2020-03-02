|
Mrs. Lucile Hurst Drennan
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Lucile Hurst Drennan, 92, wife of the late Mr. James Francis Drennan, Jr, of Graniteville, S.C, entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Kenneth "Kenny" Drennan and Dennis Drennan, a brother, Herbert "Bud" Hurst, sister-in-law, Annette Hurst and her son-in-law, Reed Miller.
Surviving is her daughter, Grace Drennan Miller, of North Augusta, SC; a son, Jimmy Drennan (Sylvia), of West Columbia, SC; daughter-in-law, Sheila Drennan of Lexington, SC; a brother and sister, Charles Hurst, of Lugoff, SC and Hazel "Cookie" Smith (Lonnie "Smitty"), of Wedowee, AL; a sister-in-law, Merriam Hurst, of Warrenville, SC; six grandchildren: Angel Abston, Dangie McCarthy, Tamela Jett, Nathaniel Miller, Alexander Miller, and Philip Miller and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Drennan was born in Beech Island, SC to the late Henry McCall and Grace Toole Hurst. She was the owner of "The Little Doll Shop" for many years. A communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, she was a member of their Senior Wellness Club and Graniteville Leisure Club.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hammond House and Encompass for their excellent care of Mrs. Drennan.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Our Lady of the Peace Catholic Church, North Augusta, SC with Father Renaurd West as Celebrant. Final prayers and commendations will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.
If so desired, please make memorials to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church or Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
A vigil service will be Thursday evening at 6 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home followed by a visitation until 8 o'clock.
