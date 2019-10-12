Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Camp Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Camp Morris Obituary
Lucille Camp Morris
Augusta, GA—Lucille Camp Morris, 94, wife of the late Woodrow Morris, entered into rest October 9, 2019 in Augusta. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 19th at noon at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with The Reverend David Brooks of Belair Church officiating. Survivors include three daughters and three sons: Jennie L. Morris of Gough, Ga., Annette West of Jesup, Ga., Charmaine Brown of Jesup, Ga., James H. Morris of Grovetown, Ga., Eric Morris of Columbia, SC., Stewart Morris of Washington, Ga. Mrs. Morris has ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lucy Morris was a faithful member of Bayvale Baptist Church. Lucy's family sends heartfelt thanks the devoted staff of Nancy Hall's Personal Care Home in Evans, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.