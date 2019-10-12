|
|
Lucille Camp Morris
Augusta, GA—Lucille Camp Morris, 94, wife of the late Woodrow Morris, entered into rest October 9, 2019 in Augusta. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 19th at noon at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with The Reverend David Brooks of Belair Church officiating. Survivors include three daughters and three sons: Jennie L. Morris of Gough, Ga., Annette West of Jesup, Ga., Charmaine Brown of Jesup, Ga., James H. Morris of Grovetown, Ga., Eric Morris of Columbia, SC., Stewart Morris of Washington, Ga. Mrs. Morris has ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lucy Morris was a faithful member of Bayvale Baptist Church. Lucy's family sends heartfelt thanks the devoted staff of Nancy Hall's Personal Care Home in Evans, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019