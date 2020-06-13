Lucille Delores Adcox
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020, Mrs. Lucille Delores Adcox, 86, wife of 70 years to Mr. John W. Adcox.
Delores was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She graduated from Tubman High School when it was an all girls school. Delores was a cosmetologist and member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was a loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She was affectionately known as Nana. She enjoyed giving her grandchildren not only their first haircut but many more to follow, telling stories to family and friends, and spending time at Edisto Beach.
Family members in addition to her husband include sons: Michael H. Adcox (Patsy), Chris Adcox (Susie); daughter: Angela A. Greene; grandchildren: Steven Greene (Allison), Rachel A. Prothman (Mikey) and Dallas Adcox; great-granchildren: Sarah, Sebastian, Sophia and Michael; and sisters: Janice Miller and Lynne Cheek. Delores was preceded in death by her grandson: John Michael Adcox; and sister: Euchlid Alred.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Pastor David Keener officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
