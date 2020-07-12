1/1
Lucille Garnett
Ms. Lucille Garnett
Augusta, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Lucille Garnett, 82, of 2564 Northview Avenue, Augusta will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah with Pastor Marcello Hightower, officiating. No Repast will be held. Public viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Peoples Funeral Home, Augusta. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.
Survivors: three daughters, Karen Garnett, Robinstine Franklin and Marie (Marcello) Hightower, all of Augusta; three sons, James (Shirley) Dunn, Sylvester Garnett, both of Augusta and Maurice (Angela) Garnett of Cincinnati, OH; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Peoples Funeral Home
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
