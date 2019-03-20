|
|
Lucille Heustess Gray, Retired Richmond County 1st Grade Teacher
Mrs. Lucille Heustess Gray, 99, of 4640 Herford Farm Road, Evans, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2019. The memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. Mrs. Gray a native of Bennetsville, SC taught school for 36 years. She was a member of Warren Baptist Church and Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Gray Sr. and her son James L. Gray Jr. Survivors include her daughter Brenda Gray Marshall, and Son in Law Rusty Marshall of Evans, Sister Mary Rogg Greensboro N.C., 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Balis, Owen Brannan, Dr. Harold Gardener, Joe Hamilton, Anthony Heard, Gene Jennings, Carl Nichols, Chris Sailors, and Tommy Salley. Memorials may be made to Warren Baptist Church Debt Retirement 3203 Washington Rd. Augusta GA 30907. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 www. kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019