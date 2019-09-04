|
|
Lucille Perdue Higdon
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Lucille Perdue Higdon, 90, of Noble Street, Thomson, Georgia entered into rest September 3, 2019.
Miss Lucille was born in Elbert County, GA to the late George E. Johnson and the late Martha Lovingood Johnson. She grew up in Thomson, GA and graduated from Thomson High School. She worked at Uniroyal and retired from Joesbury Insurance Agency. Miss Lucille was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church, Thomson since 1951. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Miss Lucille was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Miss Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Roy Lee Perdue and the late Hoyt Higdon, and two grandchildren Melody Carol Perdue and Will Hawkins.
Survivors include her son, Steve Perdue (Lisa), Thomson; daughter, Saundra Maxwell (Ed), Thomson; brothers, Sam Johnson and Calvin Johnson; grandchildren, LeeAnn Adkins (Mike), Brandy Goodson, Jay Maxwell (Kyla); Trevor Allen, Logan Goodson, Ryder Goodson, Jayden Maxwell, McKenna Maxwell, Melody Rozzell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 06th at the First Baptist Church Thomson with Rev. David Lambert and Rev. Leonard Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lucille Perdue Higdon.
