Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Higdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Perdue Higdon


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Perdue Higdon Obituary
Lucille Perdue Higdon
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Lucille Perdue Higdon, 90, of Noble Street, Thomson, Georgia entered into rest September 3, 2019.
Miss Lucille was born in Elbert County, GA to the late George E. Johnson and the late Martha Lovingood Johnson. She grew up in Thomson, GA and graduated from Thomson High School. She worked at Uniroyal and retired from Joesbury Insurance Agency. Miss Lucille was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church, Thomson since 1951. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Miss Lucille was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Miss Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Roy Lee Perdue and the late Hoyt Higdon, and two grandchildren Melody Carol Perdue and Will Hawkins.
Survivors include her son, Steve Perdue (Lisa), Thomson; daughter, Saundra Maxwell (Ed), Thomson; brothers, Sam Johnson and Calvin Johnson; grandchildren, LeeAnn Adkins (Mike), Brandy Goodson, Jay Maxwell (Kyla); Trevor Allen, Logan Goodson, Ryder Goodson, Jayden Maxwell, McKenna Maxwell, Melody Rozzell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 06th at the First Baptist Church Thomson with Rev. David Lambert and Rev. Leonard Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lucille Perdue Higdon.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/05/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now