Mrs. Lucille Webb, age 97, entered into rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Mrs. Webb was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late James Fernando Gutierrez and Annie George Hill Gutierrez. The epitome of a Proverbs 31 lady, she was completely devoted to her husband, Henry C. Webb Sr.- who passed away in 2004 several days prior to their 65th wedding anniversary, and to her children. The Webb's were devoted members of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, and Mrs. Webb will be remembered for the many years she worked at Cullum's Department Store. She was strong-willed and love to spend time outside working in her flower gardens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, F. Stacey Webb.
She is survived by her son, Henry C. Webb, Jr. (Faye) of Chapin, South Carolina; and daughter, Lynda Webb of Augusta. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren to carry out the Webb legacy.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2019 in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Reverend Greg Hatfield will officiate.
Mrs. Webb loved flowers, but she loved the Lord and her church more. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30904.
