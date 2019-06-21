Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda P. Oliver


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucinda P. Oliver Obituary
Mrs. Oliver passed on Fri., June 14, at Jenkins Co. Hospital. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sat., June 22, 2019 at Skull Creek #1 Baptist Church with Rev. Levi Sapp officiating; burial in church cemetery. She leaves to cherished memories: husband, Mr. Walter D. Oliver, one son, Mr. Willie Johnson, Sr., and one sister, Mrs. Pearlie Ruth Scott; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.