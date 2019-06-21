|
|
Mrs. Oliver passed on Fri., June 14, at Jenkins Co. Hospital. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sat., June 22, 2019 at Skull Creek #1 Baptist Church with Rev. Levi Sapp officiating; burial in church cemetery. She leaves to cherished memories: husband, Mr. Walter D. Oliver, one son, Mr. Willie Johnson, Sr., and one sister, Mrs. Pearlie Ruth Scott; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019