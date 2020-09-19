Lucretia H. Miller
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Lucretia H. Miller, wife of the late John H. Miller, entered into rest Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Atlanta Ga.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Betty (Otis) Harrell, son Marion (Linda) Spence, step daughter Dorthy Miller and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 23 at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd., with Rev. Howard Harden officiating. Mrs. Miller may be viewed Tuesday, September 22, from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/20/2020