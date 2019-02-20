|
Lucy A. Darren, departed this life on Thursday February 14, 2019 in Augusta, GA. She was the daughter of the late Mamie Smith. She was born on September 23, 1931 in Waynesboro, GA. She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and joined Third Chapel Church in Midville GA. She was educated at Boggs Camp in Midville GA. She was united in Holy Matrimony on June 18, 1953 to Deacon Hoppie L. Darren. During that same year, she became a member of McElmurray Tabernacle Baptist Church. Throughout her many years at McElmurray, she was a faithful member of the choir, a Deaconess, and the Mother of the Church. She was an avid collector of odd dishes, saucers, and beautiful flowers. She loved to collect shoes as well and amassed a large collection of shoes. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She worked in the school system for well over 50 years. She would eventually retire from Paine College. She leaves to cherish her memories: Her husband Deacon Hoppie L. Darren, her daughter, Caroline Mitchell (Larry) of Augusta, her sister Willie Mae Porter of Ft Lauderdale, FL, her granddaughter, Monica Sheely of Augusta, her granddaughter Makalya Mitchell of Atlanta, three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. Her visitation will be held at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home in Augusta GA from 2 - 7 pm on Thursday February 21, 2019. The funeral will be held at McElmurray Tabernacle Baptist Church in Waynesboro GA on Friday February 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019