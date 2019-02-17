Home

Mrs. Lucy A. Darren entered into rest Thursday, Feb 14 2019 at her residence in Augusta GA. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Hoppie L. Darren, her daughter Caroline Mitchell (Larry) of Augusta, her sister Willie Mae Porter, Ft Lauderdale FL, her granddaughter Monica Sheely, Augusta, her granddaughter Makayla Mitchell, Atlanta, three great-grandchildren, Augusta, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
