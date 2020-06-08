Lucy F. Crawford
Harlem, Georgia—Lucy Fitzgerald Crawford, 80, wife of 61 years to the late Charles Pierce Crawford, Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Polly R. Davis officiating.
Mrs. Lucy was the daughter of the late Harry Odel and Dosie Mae Fitzgerald. For many years, she drove a School Bus for Columbia County Board of Education. She is still remembered by students that rode her bus. Mrs. Lucy enjoyed planting flowers and also mixing them with her vegetables as well. She loved her family and will be truly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Charles P. Crawford, II and Kim Boatwright Crawford; two grandchildren, Cooper Crawford and Ashley Crawford (Ethan); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pierce Crawford, Sr., her grandson, Tyler Ross Crawford, her brother, John Fitzgerald and her sisters, Beulah Mae Barry and Margaret Christian.
Pallbearers will be Allen Rogers, Dale Rogers, Sammy Clark, Cooper Crawford, Ethan Holliman and Trevon McDaniel.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/09/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.