Mrs. Lucy L. Hawkins, 85, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Lucy had a voice that moved many souls. She was a faithful member of Friendly Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Mother's Board, Missionary Board and sang in the choir. She found great joy in serving her church family as well as her own family. With her motherly instinct, she touched the lives of many children and she will be greatly missed.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Knight and Bertha Cooper; and her husband of 25 years, Rev. John W. Hawkins. Left to cherish her precious memories are her children; Ricky (Colette) Hawkins, Melissa (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Randy Cooper, Luke Cooper and Arnett Cooper; many grandchildren and one great-grand child.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Lucy L. Hawkins will be held 11:30 am, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Friendly Church of God in Christ. Elder Willie Boyd will be officiating and Jerrell Anderson, David Fitts, Reggie James, Donnie Boone, Carlton Harris and Luke Cooper Jr. will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019