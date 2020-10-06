Luer Henry Hildebrandt
Lincolnton, Georgia—Luer Henry Hildebrandt, 67, entered into rest September 30, 2020. Husband of Carol Hood Hildebrandt.
Born April 19,1953, in Augusta, Georgia to the late Marian Anderson and Louis Henry Hildebrandt.
He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Graduated from ARC in 1971, graduated from Augusta College in 1978 with BA in History, returned to College graduating with a Teaching Certification. He was employed as an Education Specialist with Fort Gordon Civil Service from 1981-2002.
He will be remembered for his Generosity, Quick Wit, Quest for Knowledge, Positivity and Love of Life and Adventure.
A Service in Celebration of his Life, will be held at a later date.
Additional survivors include his sisters, Luanne Hildebrandt; Joanne Neumann (Dave); nephews, Andy & Jason Neumann; Aunt, Karin Cleveland (Glenn) and numerous cousins throughout the United States and Germany.
A special thanks to Dr. Hassan and Dr. Kevin Lack and Joseph M. Still Burn Center/Wound Clinic
and to caregivers Claud Caldwell and John Paxton (Ace) and many other friends/caregivers too many to list.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Humane Society or charity of choice
.
