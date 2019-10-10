Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
931 Cedar Street
Augusta, GA
Lula Mae Williams


1921 - 2019
Lula Mae Williams Obituary
Lula Mae Williams
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Lula Mae Williams, the wife of the late Walter Williams, entered into rest Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 931 Cedar Street, Augusta. Reverend Sheldon Cooper officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Special gratitude to Sister Roberta Smith, Ashley and Heartland Hospice Care and Serenity Health Care.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
