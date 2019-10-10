|
|
Lula Mae Williams
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Lula Mae Williams, the wife of the late Walter Williams, entered into rest Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 931 Cedar Street, Augusta. Reverend Sheldon Cooper officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Special gratitude to Sister Roberta Smith, Ashley and Heartland Hospice Care and Serenity Health Care.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019