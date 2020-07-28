1/1
Lula Roberson
Lula Roberson
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Lula Roberson entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at First Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Moses Anderson officiating. She is survived by her children, Earnestine (Thomas) Brinson, Bernice ( Rev. Calvin) Walker, Mary Abrams, Shelton Roberson, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, five great- great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Forest) Williams; brothers, George (Mary) Williams, Sammie Williams. A host of niece nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12-5 p.m
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/29/2020

Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
