|
|
Mrs. Lulah Sheppard, 89, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2019.
Lulah was a devout Christian, who deeply loved her family. She had such a caring heart and loved everyone she came in contact with. Lulah was a retired dental hygienist of 40 years, many of which were at Gracewood School and Hospital. Lulah was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Lulah was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Myrtle Chancey; her husband of 62 years, Marshall Hadden Sheppard; siblings, Mae Hassman, Frances Moonie, Juanita Summerfield, Edetta Alexander, Alice Boyce, Roberta Grant, F.J. Chancey Jr. and June Chancey.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Lori Sheppard and Julie (Flip-deceased) Timmons; grand-daughter, Scarlett Timmons (Stephen) Spangler; sisters, Flora (Carl-deceased) DeLoach, Rose Ellen (Dan) Blosser and Dixie (Pete- deceased) Peters; and her brother, Clifford (Dorothy) Chancey, and many other nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family will be receiving friends 3pm until 5pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Wiggins officiating. John Sullivan, Dan Blosser, Cliff Chancey, Ken Chancey and Marc Chancey will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Avera, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lulah Sheppard, to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund at 3045 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 4, 2019