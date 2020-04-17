|
Lum Edwards
Appling, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Mr. Leonard E. "Lum" Edwards, 93, husband of 61 years to the late Mrs. Grace Edwards.
Lum was born in Garfield, GA but grew up in "Frog Hollow". He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served on the USS Barnett in the Pacific during the invasion of Okinawa. He also served in the United States Army National Guard and retired as a Sargeant Major. He retired after 39 years from Georgia Power as the internal auditor and was an active member of Georgia Power's Ambassador's Club. Lum was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.
Family members include his daughter: Cathy Corbin (the late Steve); sons: Barry L. Edwards (Ruth), Scott Edwards (Julie); grandchildren: Tyler Corbin (January), Casey Pate (Don Ross), and Hank Edwards; great-grandchildren: Lilly Pate, Maddox Pate, Mac Corbin, Cal Corbin, and Ann Bailey Corbin; brother: Donald P. Edwards.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Stockton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Road, Appling, GA 30802.
