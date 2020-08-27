Lura Deane Manning Richardson October 28, 1930 – August 26, 2020
Barnwell, SC—Lura Deane Manning Richardson, of Barnwell, SC, age 89, passed away on August 26, 2020, at her home.
Lura Deane, known as Lu, was the youngest child born to the late Houston Manning and Lura Deane Hamer Manning of Latta, SC. Lura Deane was the granddaughter of state Senators James H. Manning and James Willis Hamer of Dillon County.
Lu was married to Robert Lee Richardson of Barnwell, SC on June 7, 1952 for 67 years until his death in January 2020.
She is survived by her children Robert Lee Richardson, Jr., Rhett Hamer Richardson (Cheryl), Charles Houston Richardson (Kim), all of Barnwell, Trudy Richardson Frierson (Dwight) of Orangeburg, and LuAnne Richardson Renwick (George) of Lexington; her grandchildren Anna Frierson House (Charles), Sarah Cameron Frierson, Boldt Richardson, Anna Kathryn Richardson, Rebecca Marie Richardson, and Robert Bradley Richardson and many nieces, nephews and cousins she dearly loved. She is also survived by her dear friend, Roberta Hammonds.
Lu was predeceased by her sister, Sara M. Manning, her brothers Houston Manning, Jr. and James Willis Manning, brothers-in-law William H. Manning III, Edward Richardson, Tommie Richardson, and Layton Richardson, sisters-in-law Dorothy R. Scruggs, Louise Vereen, and Marjorie Manning and her dear friend Clara Sanders.
Lu graduated Latta High School in 1947 and Columbia College in 1950. She received a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of South Carolina in 1979.
She served as a librarian at Chester Public Library, Barnwell Public Library and Blackville High School. She worked for Barnwell District #45 as a teacher and librarian for 30 years. The Lu Richardson Scholarship was established and is awarded annually to a graduating senior who demonstrates a lifelong love of reading. Barnwell County recognized Lu in 2015 for her decades of positive impact and service to libraries.
Lura Deane was a faithful member of Barnwell United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous boards. She also served on the boards of Barnwell County Nursing Home, Barnwell County Museum, Salkehatchie Regional Campus Board of Visitors, and Friends of the Barnwell County Library.
Lu enjoyed travel, butterflies, the Gamecocks, and a good card game. She will be remembered for her love of God and family and genuine kindness for others.
Serving as Pallbearers are, Terry Richardson, Bill Price, John David Griffith, James Richardson, Douglas Scruggs, Jack Richardson and Roy Creech. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Barnwell United Methodist Church with interment at Barnwell Memorial Cemetery (Airport). The family will receive friends at the home of Rhett and Cheryl Richardson, 373 Goss Lane, Barnwell, SC 29812 on Saturday from 1-3.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barnwell United Methodist Church, PO Box 126, Barnwell, SC 29812.
