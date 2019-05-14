Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Johnston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luther Daniels Obituary
Mr. Luther Daniels, 84, of 2923 Loren St, entered into rest May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 2pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, with Rev. Ernest Gordon officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence at 1pm. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm today at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Valeria Daniels; two daughters, Doris (Carl) Bates & Linda (Jimmy) Woodruff; one son, Anthony (Lawanda) Daniels; 8 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now