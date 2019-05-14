|
Mr. Luther Daniels, 84, of 2923 Loren St, entered into rest May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 2pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, with Rev. Ernest Gordon officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence at 1pm. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm today at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Valeria Daniels; two daughters, Doris (Carl) Bates & Linda (Jimmy) Woodruff; one son, Anthony (Lawanda) Daniels; 8 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019