Luther Hanson
Augusta, GA—Luther Hanson entered into rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park. He is survived by his loving wife, Lena Hanson; daughters, Marlena Hanson-Holloway, Luretha (Brandon) Martin; sisters, Lucy (Raymond) Patterson, Sallie (Frank) Holmes; brother, Willis James Hanson, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 2-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/04/2020