Luther Horace "Sonny" Moore Jr.


Luther Horace "Sonny" Moore Jr. Obituary
Mr. Luther Horace "Sonny" Moore, Jr., age 69, of 131 Viola Avery Street, Thomson, passed away on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at his residence. The Celebration of Life Service in his honor will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson; pastor, Rev. F. D. Favors with the Rev. Milton Neal as the Eulogist and the Rev. Lester Woods as the Presider. The Interment will be in the Westview Cemetery, Thomson. The Repast will be held in the Brinson-Roberson-Wilson Building, Thomson immediately following the burial.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
