Dr. Luther M. Thomas, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Dr. Luther M. Thomas, Jr., 87, of Augusta entered the back nine in the Heavenly Kingdom on November 5, 2019 at his home.
Luther married his wife, Jane Eubanks, on August 30, 1957 and said "It was love at first sight". The lived in Richmond, VA during his residency then spent four years in the Panama Canal Zone during his four years in the Air Force before planting roots in the Augusta area in 1963. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Luther lived life to the fullest with many adventures and travels. He loved being with his family and he really loved the game of golf.
Luther was a pillar in the Augusta Community with a passion for serving. His faith in God and country was inspiring. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1958 and was a Scottish Rite Mason for 50 years. He was a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church and the Adult Couples and Singles Sunday School Class. Also, he was a member of the Richmond County Medical Society, Kiwanis Club of Augusta for many years, and a lifelong member of the Augusta Country Club. Luther served as a board member of Alliant Health (formerly Georgia Medical Care Foundation) for 43 years and volunteered his services at Harrisburg Community Clinic for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Eubanks Thomas. He is survived by his son, Dr. Luther M. Thomas, III of Martinez; two daughters and sons-in-law: Elizabeth "Beth" Thomas and Dennis L. Finch of Evans and Susan Thomas and David C. Nutter of Atlanta; nine precious grandchildren, Kathy and Sarah Thomas, Michael and John Jimenez, Jane, Jim, Nancy, Ann Marie and Laura Lillian Nutter; two step-grandchildren: Chelsea L. and Dakota L. Finch.
The memorial service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
