Luther McDaniel Sr. entered peaceably into rest on May 7, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by Queen E. McDaniel his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, one son, Luther McDaniel, Jr., three daughters, Cassandra McDaniel (Byrd), Rosalind Fay Cook (Deceased) and Tina Lavelle Rucker, one son-in-law, Megan Rucker, one brother, Robert Anthony, two sisters, Adriene Anthony, and Evon Anthony, twelve grandchildren, sixteen greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the World Outreach Evangelistic Church located at 3521 Jack Kelly Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906. Services will begin at 11:00 am. The viewing of remains will be at Charlie Reid Funeral home on Laney Walker Blvd, on Friday, May 17, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm through 7:00 pm.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019