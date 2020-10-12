1/1
Lydia Newsome
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Newsome
Grovetown , GA—Lydia Jones Newsome, 59, of Grovetown, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mrs. Newsome was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Louise Jones and her father-in-law, James Edward Newsome. Lydia is survived by her loving husband, James "Jamie" Newsome; son, Seth (Katie) Newsome; daughter, Jana (Ben) Phillips; brother, Tommy (Alice) Jones; 3 sisters, Edith (Ken) Sweatman, Susan Hall and Janis (Mike) Butler; one precious grandson, Stiles Phillips; 2 grand-dogs, Mosby and Albert; mother and father-in-law, Bud and Vieletta Bosdell; dedicated friends, Darrell & Terri Freeman and Kyle & Debbie Matthews; sisters-in-law, Connie Bosdell, Sharon (Eddy) Young, and Sheila (Will) Eskew; brother-in-law, Herbert (Linnea) Newsome; numerous special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at West Acres Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Harmon and Rev. Carson Britt officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 – 11 am at the church preceding the service. Interment will follow in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved