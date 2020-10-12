Lydia Newsome
Grovetown , GA—Lydia Jones Newsome, 59, of Grovetown, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mrs. Newsome was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Louise Jones and her father-in-law, James Edward Newsome. Lydia is survived by her loving husband, James "Jamie" Newsome; son, Seth (Katie) Newsome; daughter, Jana (Ben) Phillips; brother, Tommy (Alice) Jones; 3 sisters, Edith (Ken) Sweatman, Susan Hall and Janis (Mike) Butler; one precious grandson, Stiles Phillips; 2 grand-dogs, Mosby and Albert; mother and father-in-law, Bud and Vieletta Bosdell; dedicated friends, Darrell & Terri Freeman and Kyle & Debbie Matthews; sisters-in-law, Connie Bosdell, Sharon (Eddy) Young, and Sheila (Will) Eskew; brother-in-law, Herbert (Linnea) Newsome; numerous special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at West Acres Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Harmon and Rev. Carson Britt officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 – 11 am at the church preceding the service. Interment will follow in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
