Lydia Porro Milham
Evans, GA—Lydia Porro Milham died peacefully at Brandon Wilde on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 89, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Lydia was born on April 19, 1931 to Maria de Pilar Porro and Manuel Federico Porro of Havana, Cuba. She graduated from St. Georges School of Havana first in her class and delivered her valedictory in French. During that time she studied at the Margot Diaz Dorticos Music Conservatory, graduating with honors as professor of piano theory and music education. In 1950 she began studying with renowned concert pianist, Sidney Foster, first at Florida State University, later at the Manhattan School of Music in New York, and finally at the acclaimed Indiana University School of Music. She received her music degree from Indiana University Music School in 1953 majoring in piano. During her junior year she received the highest honor given a music student, the Performance Certificate. Years later and after further study, Indiana University awarded her a Masters of Music degree. She was selected as an instructor of musical performance at the Superior School of music in Havana in 1958. In 1960 she was awarded the first prize in the Lyceum Piano Competition in Havana.
In 1961, she and her three small children fled Fidel Castro's brutal Communist dictatorship, leaving all worldly possessions behind. Upon hearing of her plight, her former Indiana University classmate, Artemesia (Artie) Thevaos, and her husband, Dr. Theo Thevaos provided sanctuary for her and her children in Augusta. They assisted her in opening a private studio for piano instruction. Within a few months following her arrival in Augusta, she and Artie began practicing for their first two concerts which took place in the summer of 1963 at the Appleby Garden Series in Augusta. After those appearances, the musical partnership began a performance career spanning 50 years, with duo piano concerts across the Southeast, Ohio, and Texas. Notably, she performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Augusta Symphony Orchestra and other orchestral ensembles.
Lydia was a highly regarded music educator, joining the music departments at Paine College and Augusta College as adjunct piano faculty. She also instructed numerous accomplished individual pianists at her studio. She was selected as a piano instructor at Indiana University and the Georgia Governors Honors Program. She adjudicated numerous piano competitions, festivals and auditions throughout the South.
A practicing Catholic, Lydia was a long time member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. When she first arrived in Augusta, she served as music director and organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In 1978 she married Robert C. Milham who predeceased her in 2001. While a mutual love of music brought them together, the fruits of their marriage provided stability and support which enriched her life from that day forward.
Lydia is survived by her three children: Carlos Marban (Lisa), Annie Purcell (Jim), Susy Payne (Mike); seven grandchildren: Michael Payne (Katie) Albany, GA; James Purcell, Jr., Nashville, TN; Suzanne Payne May (Kevin) Mitchell, GA; Mary Helen Purcell Law (Fisher) Atlanta, GA; Charles Purcell (Ashley) Atlanta, GA; Rita Payne Grimes (Paul) Harlem, GA; Anna Lydia Purcell, Atlanta, GA; and eight great-grandchildren; her brother: Manolo Porro (Mimi) Hutchinson Island, FL; her sister in law: Marina Porro (widow of her brother, Carlos) Key Biscayne, FL; 10 nieces and nephews along with over 50 great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Southeast Hospice, the nurses of the Arbor at Brandon Wilde, Dr. George Pursley and Ruthie Santiago for extraordinary and compassionate care, as well as, to St. Mary on the Hill Eucharistic Minister, Sharon Dimenna.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, graveside services will be limited to immediate family. Memorials may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
