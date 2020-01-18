The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Lynda Devine
Augusta, GA—On Sunday, Jan 13, 2020 Lynda Purvis Devine passed away at age 76.
Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, James B Devine and parents, Harvey and Margaret Purvis. She is survived by her brother, Harvey P Purvis lll; sister in law, Sally Purvis; and nieces, Rebecca Purvis and Jane Parrott (Robbie).
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
