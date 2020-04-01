Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Lynda Gail Williams


1950 - 2020
Lynda Gail Williams Obituary
Miss. Lynda Gail Williams
Augusta, Georgia—Miss. Lynda Gail Williams, affectionately known as "Woo-Woo", entered into rest Friday, April 27, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care of Augusta Hills.
She will lovingly be remembered by her children, Tonya (Kenneth) Thomas, Phyllis (Tony) Palmer, Angela Williams and James Williams, grandchildren; Tandra Paige, Tavares (ShyKia) Williams, Sheena, Anthony and ShaBray Williams; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Yvette Williams, dear friend Curtis Harris and a host of family and friends.
The family is requesting a private funeral and burial service for the immediate family only.
Miss. Williams may be viewed Friday, April 3rd from 2-6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/03/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020
