Lyndsay M. Colsh
Martinez, Georgia—
Lyndsay Michelle Colsh passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 29. She was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and spent a few years of early life residing in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, then moved and spent the majority of her life in Evans, Georgia. She graduated from Lakeside High School in 2008. For much of her young life, she spent time each summer attending camps at Honey Creek, the Georgia Episcopal Retreat Center. Lyndsay's passions included reading, crafting, caring for animals, collecting garden gnomes, and spending time with her daughter. Lyndsay was loved by many and is dearly missed.
Lyndsay is preceded in death by her grandmother, Dr. Lynn Cadle, grandfather, Fred Cadle, grandmother, Paula Rorick and grandmother, Lorraine Hughes. She is lovingly remembered by her parents Ayn and Duncan Colsh, her sister Bailey Grace Colsh, her daughter Ava Duncan, her grandfather Tom Rorick, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family remember Lyndsay as an old soul. She had a love for classic jazz and rock music, and was inspired greatly by the hippie movement of the 1960s and 70s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyndsay's service will be private. However, a Celebration of Life memorial for friends and family will be held after the mandated quarantine has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Honey Creek Episcopal Conference Center, at 299 Georgia Episcopal Center Rd Waverly, GA, 31565.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/04/2020
