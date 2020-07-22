Lynn Anderson Mertins
Martinez, GA—Lynn Anderson Mertins, 74, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of Louis E. Mertins, Jr., mother of Anne Mertins Goddard and grandmother of John Louis "Jack" Goddard. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Wesley Anderson.
The daughter of Ouida and Wesley Juette Anderson, Lynn grew up in Twin City, Georgia. She graduated from Georgia Southern University, achieving the highest grade point average in the class of 1968. After moving to Augusta to teach high school English, Lynn married Louis E. Mertins, Jr., a native Augustan, in 1969 and made Augusta her home for all her remaining years. In the midst of her teaching career, she went back to school, receiving her Masters Degree in Library and Information from the University of South Carolina. She retired as Library Media Specialist at Lakeside High School in 2004.
Lynn's family, friends and colleagues will always remember her as a dedicated educator and as a faithful member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Most of all, they will remember her as a devoted wife and mother and a joyful, doting grandmother to little Jack. She will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life for Lynn will be held at a later date at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 825 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009 www.angelsrescue.org/donatenow/
or to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 825 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2020