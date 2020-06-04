Lynn Hebbard
1941 - 2020
Lynn Hebbard
Harlem, Georgia—Lynn Keith Hebbard of Harlem, Georgia entered into rest June 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Lynn retired from Southern Beverage Packers and continued to work as a jack of all trades.
He was the most selfless, kind hearted, generous, and hardworking man. He was the backbone of his family, was a Pawpaw to all, and there was never a problem that he couldn't fix. His favorite things were working, reading his newspaper, making Meme's afternoon coffee, and cooking for his grandbabies. Lynn was a true hero in every sense of the word to everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Maggie Hebbard, his mother Nancy Pate Chance, his father Marshall Frank Hebbard, sisters Elizabeth Alethia Hebbard, Frances Dye, Patricia Beeland, Pearl Mulherin, and brother Frank Hebbard. He is survived by his children Beth Fulcher, Sherry Miller (Donald), Randy Hebbard (Wendy), and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with the service starting a 4:00 pm with Reverend Travis Sharpe officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unsheltered International.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/05/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

