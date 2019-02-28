|
Lynn Snyder Beard, 62, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. She was a graduate of Westside High School and attended Augusta College where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Shortly after college, she moved to Houston where she met her future husband, Bodie J. Beard. Soon after they were married, she and Bodie settled in The Woodlands and formed their own Real Estate Brokerage and Appraisal firm. Lynn became a licensed Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in Texas. She loved appraising and helping her clients and was known for her charming smile and personality. She was an excellent cook, preparing many unique gourmet dishes and was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed doing needlepoint in her spare time. Above all, Lynn was a loving prayer partner, she and Bodie started each day reading God's word and praying together.
She is survived by her husband, Bodie J. Beard, her mother Judith Rhodes Snyder, Augusta, GA, her sister Cathy Snyder Patrick (Pat), Augusta, GA, her brothers Paul H. Snyder, Jr. (Brenda), Brentwood, TN and Rusty Snyder (Melissa), Katy, TX, and her nephews, Matt Patrick (Courtney) and Forrest Patrick, Augusta, GA. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Lauren Beard Gravereaux (Stephen), Ballston Lake, NY and their children. Lynn was predeceased by her father, Paul Hudson Snyder.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity On The Hill UMC, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019