|
|
Lynn Weaver, age 63, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her beloved University Hospital following a valiant and courageous battle with breast cancer.
Lynn spent 35 years as a unit clerk with University Hospital and enjoyed returning to visit with old friends following her retirement. She was generous to a fault and enjoyed couponing, yard sales, and the beach. Lynn will be remembered for her radiant smile and her giving heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean McGalliard Collins; one brother, Michael Collins; and two step-sisters.
Lynn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Vic Weaver; father, Doy Collins, Sr. (Ruth) of Jonesboro; two children, Valerie McCormick (Adam) of Augusta and Brian Weaver of Martinez; brothers and sister, Doy Collins, Jr. (Charlotte) of Austell, Ray Collins (Gina) of Fayetteville, and Faye Merk (James) of Waycross. She loved all of her family, but the true light of Mimi's life was her grandson, Preston.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Platt's Belair Road.
A celebration of Lynn's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Reverend Davis Barton will officiate. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Lynn's former co-workers from University Hospital will sit together as a group.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be directed to the , 5005 LBJ. Freeway Ste. 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 North Belair Road Evans
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2019