Lynne Prichard Robertson
Augusta, Georgia—Lynne Prichard Robertson, of Augusta, entered into rest Nov. 30, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Fl.
The youngest of five children, she was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. August 1, 1958, Lynne grew up in Augusta, Ga, graduated Aquinas High School, and attended Augusta College.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Regina Prichard and her brothers David and Chris Prichard.
She is survived by siblings Kim (Eric) Sander, Daytona Beach, Mark (Sandra) Prichard, Augusta. Children Jennafer Thompson (Burnside), Christon (Anthony) Cazzell, Amanda (Sean) Robbins and Raymond "Cordell" Robertson, two grandsons Mathew and Lane Burnside, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends held a "Celebration of Life" Janruary 18, '20, at Tomoka Christian Chruch in Ormond Beach, Fl.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1-21-2020
