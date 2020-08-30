1/1
Lynuell Rodgers Wolfe
Mrs. Lynuell Rodgers Wolfe
Atlanta, Georgia—Mrs. Lynuell Yvette Rodgers Wolfe, daughter of Nancy E. Rodgers Owens and the late Jerry Rodgers, Jr., was born February 19, 1966 in Fort Gordon, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lynuell was preceded in death by her biological father, Jerry Rodgers, her father, Varnell Owens and baby brother, Don Rodgers.
Survivors are a loving her husband, Glenn Wolfe; child, Enzo Walton; her mother, Nancy Rodgers Owens, siblings, Jerry Antonio Rodgers, Terissa Rodgers, Akilah E. Walton and a host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-law and brother-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta
Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
