Mr. Morgan Barrett Lamb, Jr., 89, husband of the late Ollie Virginia Toole Lamb, entered into rest Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, March 2 , 2019 in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Carl Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Lewis Otto, John Baggott, Jr., Jimmy Mize, Sr., Benjamin Smith, Todd Thurston and Kevin Becnel.
He was born in Edgefield, SC to the late Morgan B. Lamb, Sr., and Martha Timmerman Lamb. Mr. Lamb was a US Navy veteran and was ordained into the Ministry July 27, 1952 in Augusta GA. He graduated New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and served four Methodist churches and Eight Baptist churches as pastor throughout Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. He served as Director of Missions for the Greenwood and Lexington South Carolina Baptist Associations and Minister of Senior Adults and Pastoral Care for Lexington Baptist Church for several years before retiring.
Survivors include his children, Gail Smith of Douglasville, GA, Brenda Baggott of Clermont, FL, and Beverly Otto of Minneola, FL; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019