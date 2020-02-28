Home

M. Henley Martin Jr. Obituary
M. Henley Martin, Jr.
Hilton Head Island, SC—M. Henley Martin, Jr. was born December 9, 1949 in Gallatin, TN and died after a yearlong battle with stage 4 metastatic lung cancer on February 23, 2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital. He was a resident of Hilton Head Island, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Martin, his father, Menlow H. Martin, Sr., and his mother, Ruth Thompson Martin. He is survived by his children, Darcy Rathjen (Jason Young), John Martin (Beth), and Emily Horton (Travis). He has four grandchildren, Thomas Martin, Wyatt Young, Emma Horton, and Travis Horton, Jr. as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the classic Southern gentleman with a quiet strength, calm demeanor, and handsome smile. He deeply loved his family, meticulously maintained his yard, was an avid Vanderbilt basketball fan, and enjoyed watching golf and the Weather Channel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.htm. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 29, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
