Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Lying in State
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jeter Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Jeter Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mack Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mack Rouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mack Rouse Obituary
Mr. Mack Rouse, entered into rest June 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Jeter Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Rouse, a native of Edgefield County was a logger for over 65 years. He was a member of Jeter Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon P. Brown Rouse; six sons, Mack (Maggie) Rouse, Jr., Glen (Mary) Rouse, DeAngelo Rouse, Xavier Rouse, Byron Rouse and Ashston Rouse; five daughters, Barbara Rouse, Jeanette (John) Newman, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Davis, Linda (Nolan) Wakefield and Amber Rouse; four brothers, Walter Rouse, Sr., Pete (Sophie Mae) Rouse, Willie (Mary) Rouse and Joe Rouse; two sisters, Mary Rouse and Alice Bell Carter; 34 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Jeanette (John) Newman, 64 Promise Land Road, Edgefield, SC or after 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now