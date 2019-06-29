|
Mr. Mack Rouse, entered into rest June 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Jeter Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Rouse, a native of Edgefield County was a logger for over 65 years. He was a member of Jeter Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon P. Brown Rouse; six sons, Mack (Maggie) Rouse, Jr., Glen (Mary) Rouse, DeAngelo Rouse, Xavier Rouse, Byron Rouse and Ashston Rouse; five daughters, Barbara Rouse, Jeanette (John) Newman, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Davis, Linda (Nolan) Wakefield and Amber Rouse; four brothers, Walter Rouse, Sr., Pete (Sophie Mae) Rouse, Willie (Mary) Rouse and Joe Rouse; two sisters, Mary Rouse and Alice Bell Carter; 34 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Jeanette (John) Newman, 64 Promise Land Road, Edgefield, SC or after 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019