Madeline O'Neal, age 96, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kentwood Extended Care.
Mrs. O'Neal was a charter member of Crossbridge Baptist Church where she was the oldest member. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, "Gran", "Biddy", and friend.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Charles O'Neal; her twin sister and best friend, Allene Rayle; and sisters and brothers, Juanita, Barbara, W.C., and Frank.
She is survived by her two daughters, Paula McGahee (Berny) and Charlynn Collins (Len), both of Martinez; three grandchildren, Trevor Collins (Jennifer) of Augusta, Caroline Allman (Matt) of Kennesaw, and Neal McGahee (fiancee, Helen Seay) of Tetonia, Idaho; four great grandchildren, Collins Allman, Cecily Collins, Charlotte Allman, and Henry Collins; brother, Joe Oldham; special niece, Cindy O'Connor (Pat), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Chaplain Ken Wilson and Reverend Corry Craine will officiate. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to Crossbridge Baptist Church, 3130 Skinner Mill Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909; or to the .
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation for the caregivers that cared for Mrs. O'Neal in her home and the dedicated staff of Kentwood that cared for her the last four years.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019