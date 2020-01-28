|
Madelyn G Stevens
Conway, SC—Mrs. Madelyn Gale Stevens, 75, wife of Billy Larrimore, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Conway Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born February 20, 1944 in Georgetown, SC, she was the daughter of the late Roy H. Johnson and the late Mollie Mabel Hardee Johnson. She worked as an LPN for many years and enjoyed taking care of others. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Larrimore; her sons, Joey Hardee and wife Gail, Wesley Chavous, and Doug Chavous and wife Bridgette; her grandchildren, Tyler Chavous, Paige Chavous, Chelsea Chavous, David Chavous, Jodi Davenport and husband Travis, and Ashley Floyd and husband Terry; 13 great-grandchildren; and special cousins, Sammy and Teresa Hardee.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dennis McCorry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, from 5PM-7PM Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
