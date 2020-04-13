Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Madie Greenway Hadden


1926 - 2020
Madie Greenway Hadden Obituary
Madie Greenway Hadden
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Madie Greenway Hadden, wife of the late Mr. Odelle Hadden, entered into rest on
Friday, April 10, 2020 at Westwood Extended Care Facility.
Mrs. Hadden was born in Emanuel County, Georgia on March 14, 1926 to the late Morris Newman Greenway and Vannah Mae Bishop Greenway. She was a conscientious office manager with J B White, and a committed member of Second Baptist Church in Augusta where she served in the nursery and of Baker Woods Baptist Church in Martinez. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. Ronald Odelle Hadden (Bonnie) of Mesa, Arizona, Hugh Morris Hadden (Bonnie Jo) of Evans; one daughter, Patricia Hadden Maddox (David) of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
There will be a private family service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Barabara Stokes, 717 Ehrlich Farm Rd., Swainsboro, GA 30401.
Please sign register book and express your condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/14/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
