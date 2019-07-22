The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Madonna Sharpe


1953 - 2019
Madonna Sharpe Obituary
Madonna Sharpe
Grovetown, GA— Madonna Sharpe, 65, entered into rest Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was employed at Bobby's BBQ for 23 years.
Family members include her aunts: Ruby Johnston and Eloise Cooper; and uncle: Tommy Hixon. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Sharpe, and ex-husband who was her best friend, Steve Sharpe.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 7-28-2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
