Madonna Sharpe
Grovetown, GA— Madonna Sharpe, 65, entered into rest Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was employed at Bobby's BBQ for 23 years.
Family members include her aunts: Ruby Johnston and Eloise Cooper; and uncle: Tommy Hixon. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Sharpe, and ex-husband who was her best friend, Steve Sharpe.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 7-28-2019
