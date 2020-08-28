1/
Madora J. Reese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madora J. Reese
Harlem, Georgia— Reese, Madora J., 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Reese was a member of Central Baptist Church of Savannah. Madora thoroughly enjoyed playing darts and the fellowship of friends. Affectionately known as Granny to those she loved, she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren cherishing each moment with them.
Granny is survived by her daughters, Connie Quinty of Dalton, GA and Rebecca (Roy Scot) Lariscy of Harlem; two brothers, Gordon (Kay) Bradford of Aiken, Jack (Paula) Bradford of Hephzibah; sister – in –law, Mary Bradford of Lincolnton; sister, Lynne (J) Blanchard of Lincolnton; 7 precious grandchildren; and 2 beautiful great-grandchildren. Mrs. Reese is preceded in death by her husband, Carveth Reese, her brother, Walter Bradford and one grandson.
Memorial Services will be privately held at a later date.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved