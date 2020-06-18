Mae A. Sturgis
Mrs. Mae A. Sturgis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mae Annie Sturgis entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at United House of Prayer for all People at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are Spouse, Harvey Sturgis Jr.; son, Folloman (Kindra) Sturgis; grandsons, Jahem Sturgis, Justin Sturgis; sister, Debra Crockett; nephew, Patrick Crockett Jr. and a host of nieces, nephew and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
United House of Prayer for all People
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
You will be dearly missed! I always looked forward to your smile and your hugs! Rest in heaven, lovely lady! Sending love and peace to your family!
Josie Brown
Friend
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
