Mrs. Mae A. Sturgis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mae Annie Sturgis entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at United House of Prayer for all People at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are Spouse, Harvey Sturgis Jr.; son, Folloman (Kindra) Sturgis; grandsons, Jahem Sturgis, Justin Sturgis; sister, Debra Crockett; nephew, Patrick Crockett Jr. and a host of nieces, nephew and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.