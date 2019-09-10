|
Mae Cason
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on September 7, 2019 Mrs. Mae Elizabeth Utley Cason wife of the late James Edward Cason of Martinez Ga. Mrs Cason is survived by two sons- Christopher W. Cason wife Vickie of Martinez Ga. Jeffrey L. Cason wife Dena of Evans Ga. two sisters Peg Hodges Jacksonville Fla. and Shirley Broome of Evans Ga. Three grandchildren Ashley M. Cason, Luke Cason and Ruthie Cason
two nieces Kim Grubbs and Cindy Poss. The funeral will be held Thursday September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel . The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Belleve Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made 2607 Commons Blvd Augusta Ga .30909
