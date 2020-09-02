Mae Glover
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Mae Belle Glover, 80, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest August 28, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am today, September 3, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, Aiken with Bishop Alexander Dwight officiating. Survivors include two sons, Carl (Patricia) Bussey and Larry Glover; two stepsons, Lester Glover and Keith (Nikki) Glover; one brother, Daniel H. Aaron; 11 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits